‘Take lessons from Uttar Pradesh’: BJP gives Bihar ally Nitish Kumar a dressing down over the migrants crisis

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File pic

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under attack from his own allies in the state over his handling of the migrants issues that arose out of the coronavirus crisis . Days after BJP MLC and former Union minister Sanjay Paswan said Kumar’s reluctance in bringing back stranded students from Kota and other cities could cost the alliance heavily in the upcoming elections, another BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal has now criticised the government for the lack of clarity on the extended lockdown and on the details of trains for migrants.

In a Facebook post, BJP’s Bihar chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that the state should take lessons from Uttar Pradesh. Jaiswal said that there was no communication from the government regarding the decisions taken to run special trains. Besides, he said that people are unaware about the shops that have been permitted to open in different districts.

“The problem with Bihar government is that no official comes before the media to clarify which type of shops will open in which zone or which train is coming to Bihar and whether the registration will be in other states or in Bihar. This is why people are posting whatever they want on social media and people are living in uncertainty,” he wrote.

“The state government should take lessons from Uttar Pradesh, where the Chief Secretary briefs the media. I will speak to the government,” the BJP leader said without taking the name Nitish Kumar.

Jaiswal is the second BJP leader from the state to have criticised Nitish Kumar over ferrying the migrants back home during the coronavirus-forced lockdown. Last week, BJP MLC and former Union minister Sanjay Paswan had blasted Nitish Kumar for the plight of stranded students in Kota and other cities. He said that it is Kumar’s duty to bring the students back and warned him of consequences in the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

“It is the Chief Minister’s duty to bring back our children. It is also causing us political loss,” he remarked.

Bihar is home to 10 crore people and a large number of people migrate every year to other cities in search of jobs. Lakhs of migrants including students from the state are still stranded due to the suspension of rail and road traffic. While the Uttar Pradesh government has made several arrangements to ferry people belonging to its state ever since the lockdown was announced on March 25, the Bihar government had categorically ruled out making any such arrangements as it would amount to violating the principles of the lockdown.