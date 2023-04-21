Take decisions in national interest, PM Modi to civil servants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked civil servants to take decisions in national interest, asserting that bureaucrats must also question the political party in power.

Addressing bureaucrats on the 16th Civil Services Day, PM Modi said India’s rapid development would not have been possible without the active participation of civil servants.

“Your every decision should be in national interest,” Modi said, adding, “It is possible you may have to take decision for an individual or an organisation, but you must ask how my decision will benefit the country.”

The Prime Minister said that each political party in a democracy has its own ideology, which is a right granted to them by the Constitution, but civil servants must ask some questions before taking decisions.

They should ask “whether the taxpayers’ money is being used for the interest of the party in power or the country’s interest,” he said.

“Whether the party in power is using the exchequer to expand its reach or using it for development of the country. Whether that political party is using the exchequer to develop its vote bank or to ease the lives of people. Whether that political party is using money from government’s coffers for its publicity or creating awareness among people. Whether that political party is appointing its cadres in government services or is giving jobs to everyone in a transparent manner,” he said.

Modi said that civil servants will also have to ask whether that political party in power is tweaking policies to make way for its masters to make illegal money, saying that one must always “ask these questions before taking any decision”.

“The bureaucracy will have to meet the expectations of Sardar Patel who had termed it as a steel frame of India,” Modi said.