Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi over remarks against Arvind Kejriwal

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was on Friday arrested by the Punjab Police from his residence in West Delhi, a month after he was booked for his remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s views on the movie “The Kashmir Files”.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary was booked after AAP leader Sunny Singh filed a complaint against Bagga, accusing him of making provocative statements, spread rumours, and tried to create religious and communal enmity.

Bagga allegedly threatened Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a protest on March 30. The complainant also submitted statements and video clips of Bagga to the police.

The Indian Express quoted sources saying that a team from Punjab came to Janakpuri police station on Friday morning and shared their case details with them. “After sharing the details, they sent their team to his house from where he was picked up and taken to Janakpuri police station. They are now completing legal documentation work,” an officer informed.

Reacting to the arrest, BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted: “Tejinder Bagga has been arrested by 50 police personnel of Punjab police. He is a true Sikh and they cannot threaten him.”

“It is extremely shameful that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started abusing his party’s political power in Punjab to intimidate political opponents. Every citizen of Delhi stands with the family of Tejendra Pal Singh Bagga in this hour of crisis,” said spokesperson of Delhi BJP, Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Soon after he was booked, Bagga released a video saying that Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab government were misusing their power. Bagga said that he will continue to criticise Kejriwal until he tenders an apology to the Kashmiri Pandits, whom the Delhi CM, claimed the BJP leader, had insulted.

Bagga had been booked by Punjab Police under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony); 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief); 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes); and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, on April 1, 2022. The complaint refers to a statement made by Bagga which it is alleged constitutes instigation/incitement to cause violence, use of force, imminent hurt to Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders, members of Aam Aadmi Party in a pre-designed, well planned, orchestrated manner.