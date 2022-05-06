Tajinder Bagga’s arrest: BJP leader now in Delhi Police custody, shows victory sign — Top updates

The arrest of BJP leader Rajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police from Delhi turned into a standoff between the saffron party and the Aam Aadmi Party, and also the police of three states — Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Firstly, the Punjab Police team picked up Bagga from his West Delhi residence on Friday morning and for “making/publishing provocative, false and communal inflammatory statements through his interview given to the media and through his posts on the social media site Twitter.”

On their way to Mohali, the Punjab Police team carrying Bagga was stopped in Kurukshtra by their Haryana counterpart, who cited the FIR lodged by Delhi Police against them for not following due procedure while arresting Bagga.

Here are the top updates on the big story:

A team of Delhi Police officials arrived at Thanesar Police Station in Kurukshetra where they took the custody of Bagga and left for the national capital. The Punjab Police was taken to the police station by their Haryana counterparts after being intercepted while they were taking Bagga to Mohali.

#WATCH | Team of Delhi Police leaves with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Thanesar Sadar Police station in Haryana's Kurukshetra



Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police today from Delhi. pic.twitter.com/rAn21Z24p5 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

As the situation escalated with the AAP and the BJP trading charges, the Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga’s father that some people came to his house in Delhi’s Janakpuri around 8 am and took away his son.

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, calling the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga “illegal”. “The Aam Aadmi Party has shown no law to justify the arrest. The manner in which he (Bagga) was taken is in direct violation of the Delhi High Court order. Tanashahi nahi chalegi (Dictatorship won’t be tolerated). The illegal arrest of party workers will not be tolerated and there will be a legal fight. This is a blatant misuse of state police and power,” she said in a press conference.

Bagga’s arrest triggered a strong reaction from the BJP which accused Kejriwal of having a “dictatorial mindset” and “misusing” the police force of Punjab which is ruled by his party.BJP leader from Punjab and the party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh tweeted, “The manner in which Kejriwal is misusing Punjab Police is condemnable. The Punjab Police has arrested Bagga from his home.” “They behaved inhumanly with Bagga and his father. But remember (Arvind) Kejriwal Ji, your such acts cannot scare a true Sikh,” he said in the tweet.

Kamaljeet Kaur, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s mother, claimed that when she called up the Janakpuri station, she was told that the Delhi Police has no information. “This kind of hooliganism by Kejriwal is not good. If you are in a good position, you should maintain the dignity of that position. Just because the Punjab police is in your hands, doesn’t mean you can do daadagiri wherever you want,” Kaur told The Indian Express.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked him on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga’s remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister’s residence in Delhi.