Tagged ‘militant outfit’ by CIA, VHP says responsibility of Centre to intervene

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has threatened to launch an international movement against America’s intelligence agency Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) if it doesn’t issue an apology for wrongly tagging the group as a ‘religious militant organisation’ in its latest edition of the ‘World Factbook’. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that they have asked the government to take up the matter with the US government and the CIA to rectify the errors in the report.

“It is the government’s responsibility to look into it. We have asked the government to raise this issue with America (government) and the CIA. They must tender an apology,” Bansal said, adding that the VHP will launch a worldwide agitation against the CIA if it doesn’t rectify its mistakes.

The VHP leader further said that the government should also raise the issue of wrongly showing Kashmir as a part of Pakistan and China in its map. “This is a very serious issue. It is not only about us (VHP) or Bajrang Dal. The way they have altered India’s map to show Kashmir a part of Pakistan is unacceptable.”

Bansal said that the VHP has written to the US Embassy in India and is awaiting a response from them. “We are waiting for a response from them (US embassy),” he said and expressed hope that the government will take the issue into account.

Earlier in the day, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain rubbished the CIA report and said that it is a ‘nationalist group which works for the betterment of the country’. Calling the CIA’s allegations motivated, baseless and false, he said the US intelligence agency was responsible for ‘creating’ Osama bin Laden, and has no moral right to lecture it. “The CIA declaring the VHP and Bajrang Dal as religious militant groups are highly objectionable, insulting and above the facts.”

Jain noted that VHP activists are involved in running more than 60,000 Ekal Vidyalayas and render thousands of services to serve the interests of the country. “The outfit will never compromise with the interest of the country and Hindus.”

A massive controversy erupted when the CIA, in its recent edition of the World Factbook, named the VHP and Bajrang Dal as ‘religious militant organisation’ and categorised them under ‘political pressure groups’. It also lists the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a ‘nationalist organisation’, Hurriyat Conference as a ‘separatist group’ and the Jamiat Ulema-e Hind a ‘religious organisation’. The CIA also said that Kashmir remains the site of the world’s largest and most militarized territorial dispute with portions under the de facto administration of China (Aksai Chin), India (Jammu and Kashmir), and Pakistan (Azad Kashmir and Northern Areas).