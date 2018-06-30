Tackling volatility: enough firepower to deal with rupee, says DEA secretary

Subhash Chandra Garg, economic affairs secretary

India has enough “firepower” to tackle the rupee’s slide and the government could raise funds through foreign currency non-repatriable (FCNR) deposits, sovereign bonds or other routes to further bolster its foreign exchange reserves, if required, a top finance ministry official said on Friday.

However, no such situation has arisen as of now and the fall in the rupee is unlikely to last long, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said. “I do not see any need to increase rates,” Garg said. The monetary policy committee last hiked the benchmark interest rate in May, for the first time in over four years, by 25 basis points due to worsening inflationary pressure.

Finance minister Piyush Goyal also ruled out any “knee-jerk reaction” and said appropriate measures would be taken to stem volatility in the rupee after taking into consideration the global situation. The macroeconomic fundamentals are also much better now than in 2013 when the rupee had hit 68 against the dollar.

Analysts say instead of using up the forex reserves, India should raise money via NRI bonds as it did in 2013. Bank of America Merrill Lynch chief economist Indranil Sengupta recently argued that a $30-35 billion issuance would change investors’ perception of the rupee and help stabilise it. He pointed out that all the three NRI issuances (1998, 2000 and 2013) had staved off contagion in the past while an interest-rate defence had only partial success in one case — when Bimal Jalan was the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The rupee volatility is stoked by global factors, including the proposed US sanctions on Iran and the gap between the supply and demand of oil, the secretary said on Friday. The trade war between the US and China has further complicated the situation, discouraging capital inflows into emerging economies like India and weighing on their currencies.

The rupee has depreciated by 6.85% since January, having become one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia. On Thursday, it breached the 69-mark against the greenback for the first time before settling at a record low of 68.79 on suspected intervention by the central bank and dollar selling by banks and exporters. On Friday, the domestic currency recovered a tad and closed at 68.46.

Forex reserves have dropped from a record high of $426.08 billion as of April 13 to $410 billion as of June 15 on suspected intervention by the central bank to curb volatility in the rupee movement in recent months. However, the reserves are still more than enough to deal with the current situation, said another finance ministry official.

The threat to the rupee comes from a range of factors. Rising US interest rates have already driven out significant foreign money from the bond markets, while Chinese firms listing in global benchmark indices like MSCI will also weigh on foreign portfolio investor inflows into India. Uncertainties surrounding the 2019 elections add to the problems.

Some analysts have, however, said using forex reserves to contain the rupee slide may not always succeed as desired, thanks to the growing influence of non-deliverable forward (NDF) markets in setting the currency trends in recent years. The three-month dollar/rupee contracts were changing hands at 69.35/47 levels in the offshore NDF market, they said.

According to the real effective exchange rate index of the RBI, despite recent depreciation, rupee was still overvalued by close to 18% in May, although it was more than 21% a year before.