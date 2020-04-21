Tablighi Jamaat members responded reluctantly, contributed to sudden rise in cases in MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has blamed the Tablighi Jamaat members for contributing to the biggest spike in coronavirus cases in the state. In an interview to The Indian Express, Shivraj said that the state is fighting the crisis together and exuded confidence of conquering the coronavirus fight soon.

“We are trying our best. Initially, less cases were found in Madhya Pradesh and after that there has been a rapid increase in the number of cases around major cities like Indore and Bhopal… Tablighi Jamaat Members of Madhya Pradesh who joined this event in Delhi and came back are also the reason for this sudden rise as they responded reluctantly and did not come forward willingly…,” he said.

Shivraj said that people returning from foreign visits also hid themselves, first in Indore and Bhopal region due to lack of awareness and other reasons. He said that the government has increased medical facilities and infrastructure. The Chief Minister said that more than 400 containment areas have been created in around 26 districts of the state and contact tracing is being done in all such areas.

“New cases are being found in the state but we have created different zones. All kinds of necessary facilities are being made adequately available in the affected areas,” he said. “Screening and quarantining of more than 55,000 people from abroad have been undertaken,” he added.

Explaining why Indore has reported maximum cases in the state, he said that being the prime commercial centre and a densely populated city, a large number of people travel abroad for business. Shivraj said that such people hid their travel histories and somehow came into contact with others and this infection spread.

“I am confident that we will win this battle soon and Indore will emerge as a model. I have reviewed the situation in Indore and elsewhere in the state through video conferencing,” Shivraj said.

“I have also directed effective implementation of the strategy to Identify, Isolate, Test and Treat in all districts. With this strategy, we will conquer corona soon. The corona testing rate in Indore is much higher than the rest of the state,” he said.

According to state government data, out of 52 districts, 26 districts in the state have been affected by the coronavirus. Indore and Bhopal have emerged as the coronavirus hotspots, reporting about 80% of the cases. Bhopal has reported over 220 positive cases while Indore has seen 900 cases. The state has reported over 1,400 positive cases.

The CM said that the government was making all arrangements to ensure availability of ration in hotspots. He said that no one can come from outside and no one can go out from here. While the government has permitted limited activities in some parts of the state from Monday, strict lockdown in view of rising cases of coronavirus remains enforced in Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain.

“To prevent the spread of the infection and to control the situation, the Health Department is working with full force,” he said.

Shivraj also defended senior officers of the state health department, many of whom were found infected with coronavirus and ignored the protocol, saying that it was unfortunate that those at the forefront of this fight against the virus got infected in the process. “We respect their service spirit, their loyalty and their passion for the nation and society, we salute their selfless service,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he has sought a detailed report on the matter.

“They are all government officials and were performing their duties. Now after knowing about this, their contact history is being investigated; We are trying to find out the cause of their infection and the people they met in the meantime. Further, action will be taken by the district authorities on obtaining information based on the protocol,” he said.

The Chief Minister also rejected former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath’s charge that the BJP government has failed to take decisions as it was busy in pulling down his government. Shivraj claimed that medical facilities and important measures regarding the spread of COVID-19 have been ensured since he took charge as the Chief Minister on March 23.

“We have been continuously involved in handling this situation. Prior to this, medical facilities were less in number, we have gradually increased them…If Mr Kamal Nath was aware of these facts, why didn’t he take measures to overcome these things when he was Chief Minister, it is a matter of concern, they are hiding their failure by making such statements. I personally feel this is not a right time to put blame, instead of making political comments they should contribute in this fight…,” he said.