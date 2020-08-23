Tablighi Jamaat: HC transfers cases from different trial courts to Saket district court

The court was hearing petitions filed by the foreigners who submitted that they have been released after paying fines in a case but are unable to leave the country due to similar pending FIRs.

The Delhi High Court has ordered the transfer of a batch of cases pending against 27 foreign nationals, who attended a Tablighi Jamaat event here, to the Saket district court so that they are swiftly decided. The foreigners had allegedly indulged in missionary activities in violation of visa norms and flouted COVID-19 guidelines.

The court was hearing petitions filed by the foreigners who submitted that they have been released after paying fines in a case but are unable to leave the country due to similar pending FIRs.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed that the charge sheets arising out of different FIRs mentioned in four petitions be transferred from different trial courts in Delhi to the court of chief metropolitan magistrate, South-East Delhi, Saket district court here.

The high court, which was hearing the matters through video conferencing, passed the order after the counsel for the foreigners urged it to issue directions similar to the one by the Supreme Court on August 6 on the transfer of cases, and the Centre and the Delhi government said they had no objection to it.

Accordingly, the present petitions are dismissed as withdrawn with a direction that all charge sheets in all FIRs from which the present cases arise be transferred to the court of the learned CMM, South East, Saket Court Complex, New Delhi, to be decided expeditiously, in accordance with law, the judge said.

The court directed that the records of all these matters be transferred from respective jurisdictional magistrates to the court of chief metropolitan magistrate, Saket court.

Advocate Ashima Mandla, representing the foreign nationals, said in each of these cases, the offences alleged in the FIRs are either the same as those alleged in the earlier FIR, in which they have pleaded guilty or no offence whatsoever was made out.