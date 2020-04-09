Tablighi Jamaat event a conspiracy against Prime Minister: Shia Board chief Wasim Rizvi

Wasim Rizvi also demanded that the reparation cost be imposed on the Tablighi Jamaat members for spreading the deadly virus in the entire country.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi has lashed out at the organisers of the Tablighi Jamaat event for not adhering to the restrictions imposed by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak. He said that organisers of the religious congregation in Delhi last month should face the law and be punished.

Rizvi, in a statement today, alleged a conspiracy against the country and said that the Tablighi Jamaat had planned an attack against India by spreading the deadly coronavirus. “Jamaatis had planned to kill over one lakh persons by spreading the virus,” he alleged.

“This was designed to disturb the Modi government and was actually a conspiracy against the Prime Minister,” Rizvi added.

Rizvi also slammed the Jamaatis for misbehaving with the health officials at the quarantine centres, adding that their actions are deliberate in order to demoralise the medical fraternity so that they stop treating the patients.

“This was a conspiracy against the nation and stern punishment must be ensured for the accused,” he said. Rizvi demanded that a criminal case be registered against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.

Maulana Saad Kandhalvi is on the run after an FIR was registered against him for organising a religious gathering in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month despite restrictions. The cleric through his lawyer has, however, claimed that he is under self quarantine.

Rizvi also demanded that the reparation cost be imposed on the Tablighi Jamaat members for spreading the deadly virus in the entire country.

The Nizamuddin event was attended by as many 9,000 people between March 1 and 15. It turned out to be a hotspot for the spread of coronavirus not only in the national capital, but in the entire country. It was found that nearly 2,300 people were staying at the Markaz Nizamuddin on March 2,300 despite restrictions on the public gathering. Many of them tested positive for the virus later.