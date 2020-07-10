  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 82 Bangladeshi nationals

Published: July 10, 2020 1:38 PM

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

During the hearing, all the foreign nationals were produced before the court through video conferencing.

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to 82 Bangladeshi nationals who were chargesheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here for allegedly violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence praying for a lesser punishment. The Criminal Procedure of Code allows plea bargaining for cases where the maximum punishment is imprisonment for seven years, where offences don’t affect the socio-economic conditions of the society and when the offences are not committed against a woman or a child below 14 years.

During the hearing, all the foreign nationals were produced before the court through video conferencing.

