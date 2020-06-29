Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Kashmiri separatist leader, resigns from Hurriyat Conference

Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigns from All Parties Hurriyat Conference. (File pic)

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has resigned from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, news agency ANI reported on Monday morning. Geelani released an audio message wherein he made the announcement.

“In view of the present situation, I resign from All Parties Hurriyat Conference. I have informed all the constituents of the Hurriyat about the decision,” the ailing separatist leader said.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference is an alliance of several separatists groups in Kashmir. The group was established in 1993.

The Hurriyat Conference is currently headed by cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The development comes at a time when the Centre has cracked the whip on separatists. The Modi government has already stopped the perks that were being handed out to the separatists and withdrawn security and other facilities like travel.

The government has also launched a probe by the NIA into their funding.