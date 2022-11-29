Sword-wielding men who attacked police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala sent to judicial custody

Two persons accused of attacking the police van on Monday evening that was carrying Aaftab Poonawala, the main accused in the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Mehrauli, were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, Delhi police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Delhi police said that a team is trying to identify and arrest the remaining accused.

The police van that was carrying Aaftab on Monday for a polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini was attacked by some weapon-wielding people outside the lab.

The car had stopped the police van in the evening, before overtaking it, Following that, a few people had come out of the car, and then attacked the police van. Police said that the attack took place at 6:45 PM, and the van was later driven out of the spot.

After the incident, videos of the attack started doing rounds on social media. In the video, a police personnel could be seen pulling out his service revolver to disperse the attackers who were carrying swords.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said, “Two persons have been detained for questioning.” The two have been identified as Kuldeep and Nigam, as reported by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta, said that the “activists” reacted to their personal feelings, adding that the organisation does not support any such work.

“Whatever these activists have done is by reacting to their personal feelings. The whole country got to know how Poonawala cut a Hindu girl into pieces. The organisation does not support any such work which is against the Constitution of India. We believe in the law,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

In the macabre Mehrauli murder case, on November 12, Poonawala was arrested after the police said that he confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He had kept the body parts in a fridge, before dumping them across Delhi over several days.