With the West Asia crisis and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz putting pressure on energy supplies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 21) asked the Council of Ministers to urgently explore alternative energy sources, including a stronger push for biogas as a substitute for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas. The directive came during a three-and-a-half-hour ministerial meeting held soon after he returned from his tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and four European countries, where the conflict in West Asia and its wider fallout figured prominently in discussions.

The meeting underlined the government’s concern that the regional crisis could have wider implications for India’s energy security. PM Modi’s emphasis on alternative fuel sources suggested that the administration is looking at both short-term resilience and longer-term energy diversification. The push for biogas, in particular, was presented as part of a broader effort to reduce dependence on imported fuel.

The West Asia crisis has added urgency to India’s policy planning, especially because the Strait of Hormuz is a critical passage for global energy shipments. Any prolonged disruption could affect fuel availability and prices, making alternative energy planning more important. PM Modi’s directive to expand options such as biogas reflects that concern.

ALSO READ NDA@12: Modi holds key stocktaking meet with Council of Ministers

PM Modi’s message on ‘energy security’

Alongside energy security, the Prime Minister also pressed ministers to implement reforms with vigour, stressing that Viksit Bharat 2047 was not merely a promise but a commitment. He is learnt to have told the ministers that the government must focus on the future rather than remain weighed down by past complacency or regrets. The overall message, according to officials familiar with the discussion, was that governance should be forward-looking and results-oriented.

Narendra Modi also reiterated his broader governance mantra of “reform, perform, transform and inform.” He urged ministers and senior officials to work toward the goal of a developed India by 2047, framing reforms not as a one-time exercise but as a continuous national mission. The key objective of the meeting suggested that the government wants to pair economic resilience with administrative discipline.

Focus on ‘Ease of living’

A major theme of the meeting was ‘ease of living’. PM Modi is learnt to have made it clear that new initiatives or reforms should not trouble or harass citizens and that the purpose of every reform should be to make life easier for ordinary people. That message placed citizen convenience at the center of the government’s reform agenda, rather than treating reform as a purely bureaucratic or market-driven exercise.

This emphasis on public-facing outcomes came during a review of initiatives undertaken by several ministries. Officials said the discussion reflected the government’s attempt to connect reforms with day-to-day governance, from service delivery to grievance redressal. The idea was to ensure that policy changes translate into visible relief for people.

The meeting featured presentations from the ministries of External Affairs, Agriculture, Forest, Road Transport, Corporate Affairs, Labour, Commerce and Power. The Cabinet Secretary and NITI Aayog vice chairperson also briefed the ministers on reforms.

Officials said the presentations highlighted reforms carried out over the last two years, with a focus on measures linked to ease of living. The discussions were intended to review both progress and gaps across departments. The government appears to be using such internal reviews to benchmark ministries and push them toward quicker implementation.

Performance review of several ministries

The ministers were also apprised of how different ministries and departments were performing on a range of indicators, including disposal of files and public grievances. Top five and bottom five ministries were reportedly ranked on each indicator, indicating a sharper internal monitoring system. The exercise appears designed to improve administrative accountability and encourage competition among ministries.

This performance review came as the NDA-3 government approaches its second anniversary in office on June 9, 2026. The timing suggests that the administration is preparing to showcase governance delivery while also tightening internal discipline. For the government, the meeting served both as a policy review and as a signal that the next phase of its term will be judged by measurable outcomes.

At the same time, the Prime Minister’s remarks showed that the government wants to keep reform central to its agenda even amid external shocks. The message to ministers was that India’s long-term development path must continue without interruption, guided by reform, efficiency and citizen welfare.