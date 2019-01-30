Swine flu outbreak in Delhi: 532 cases reported in January, 173 tested positive in last six days

532 cases reported in January, 173 tested positive in last six days (IE)

There has been a steep rise in the number of swine flu cases in the national capital this year with 532 people already diagnosed with influenza, and are admitted in various hospitals, much higher than the 205 cases reported from Delhi in 2018. As many as 173 new cases have been reported just in the past six days.

The data was released in a report by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the report, the outbreak has claimed 11 lives in the national capital – 8 of whom are from Delhi while the rest 3 are from other states.

Smriti Tiwari, spokes person of Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, which has been designated by the Centre to treat the disease, told The Indian Express that there are 15 confirmed cases of swine flu in the hospital – eight of whom, all from Delhi, have died. Apart from RML, there are 18 confirmed cases in Safdarjung Hospital and three deaths.

Dr DK Sharma, the medical superintendent of AIIMS Delhi, have also confirmed, “9-10 patients were admitted here with swine flu – all of them are stable and a few have been discharged.”

The medication of swine flu, also known as H1N1 virus, is Oseltamivir – which is available only on prescription.

There are three categories of the H1N1 virus – A, B and C – while the first two are considered, stable, the last one needs immediate ventilation support. The symptoms of swine flu may include fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, body ache, cough, nasal secretion, sore throat.

After a child was tested positive, the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya was sterilised and all the students from nursery to class IV were told to stay home till February 4. The medical in-charge of the school told IE that the steps were taken after a parent informed that the child was tested positive for swine flu.

Many other schools across the national capital have also sent out advisories to the parents to make them aware of the signs, symptoms and the recent rise in H1N1 cases – preventive measures have been taken. Schools like DPS Mathura and Mother’s International School are continuing the routine check-up for unwell children – but have not taken any special preventive measure for that.