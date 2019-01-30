Swine Flu in Delhi: From symptoms to treatment, all you need to know about the H1N1 virus

representative Image: AP

The national capital is witnessing an outbreak of swine flu, also known as H1N1 virus, in the first month of 2019 – with nearly 532 registered cases, and 8 deaths. As per a data released by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 173 people tested positive for Swine flu in the last six days of this month alone.

Apart from Delhi, even in Rajasthan, around 102 new cases of influenza have been reported – taking the total number of affected patients in the state to 1,335. In fact, in January the deadly virus has already claimed around 51 lives in the state.

What is H1N1 virus?

Swine Flu, also known as H1N1 virus, is influenza that is said to have originated in pigs, from where it spread to humans. There are three categories of the H1N1 virus – A, B and C – while the first two are considered, stable, the last one is more deadly, and needs immediate ventilation support.

What causes Swine Flu?

The virus is highly contagious and can spread among humans through saliva and mucus of the infected person. The already affected people can spread the virus by coughing or sneezing, and one may get affected after touching a surface covered with the virus and then touching his or her eyes or nose.

Swine Flu Symptoms

The initial symptoms of H1N1 are quite similar to normal influenza with symptoms like fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, body ache, cough, nasal secretion, sore throat, chills, diarrhoea and vomiting.

In serious cases, one may show symptoms like breathing problem, dizziness, severe vomiting, grey or blueish skin, irritability, lethargy, aversion from interacting, chest and stomach pain, body rash, ache and fever.

Swine Flu Treatment

According to MayoClinic.org, there are four FDA-approved drugs to reduce the severity of Swine Flu, and the other possible complications – Oseltamivir, Zanamivir, Peramivir and Baloxavir, which should only be taken if prescribed. The virus can even develop resistance to these drugs.

Swine Flu Vaccine

There are two H1N1 influenza virus vaccine – live and death, according to everydayhealth.com. The nasal H1N1 influenza virus vaccine is a ‘live virus’ vaccine, whereas the injectable vaccine is ‘killed virus’ vaccine. These vaccines can cause side effcts, however, the possibility of extremely serious side effects is low.

Swine Flu Precautions

Affected people should use a face mask so that it will stop influenza from spreading while he coughs or sneezes. That way the germs would not get transferred and contaminate any other surface.

Keep washing hands and use hand sanitizer to avoid Swine Flu. Washing the vegetables with water, or preferably soak them before cooking.

Consult a doctor immediately, if you show any symptoms of the flu.