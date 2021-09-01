Swiggy delivery agent kills restaurant owner in Greater Noida over order delay, police launch manhunt

Sunil Agarwal, the owner of the restaurant, tried to intervene and end the argument, but was shot dead by the delivery agent.

A delivery agent of the online food delivery platform Swiggy allegedly shot dead a restaurant owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Great Noida on Wednesday following an altercation over delay in getting an order ready, police said.

The police have registered a case and said they have formed three teams to nab the accused, who remains on a run. They are studying the CCTV footage from the area to trace the delivery agent.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the delivery agent reached the Zam Zam restaurant, situated inside a residential complex named Mitra, to collect an order of chicken biryani and poori sabzi.

While the order of chicken biryani was handed over to him immediately, one of the workers at the restaurant said that the other order would take some more time.

This led to a heated argument between the two, and the owner of the restaurant Sunil Agarwal tried to intervene and end the argument. However, the delivery agent allegedly shot him in the head with the help of his friend.

The restaurant employee and other staff members rushed Sunil to hospital where he was declared dead.

According to the police, as quoted by India Today, the eyewitnesses said the accused was under the influence of alcohol. He was accompanied by another man who helped in the killing of the restaurant owner.

Swiggy did not respond to a request by FinancialExpress.com for a comment on the matter.