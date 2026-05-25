Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (May 25) ordered police officials to fast-track investigations into sexual crimes and ensure stringent punishment for those accused of heinous offences against women and children, following public outrage over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore.

The directives were issued during a high-level law and order review meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai, amid growing criticism from opposition parties over the state’s handling of crimes against women under the TVK government.

Vijay calls for speedy trials in sexual assault cases

According to an official statement, Vijay instructed police to promptly register cases involving sexual offences, accelerate investigations and ensure proper prosecution so that punishments serve as a strong deterrent.

“Sexual assault cases should be tried expeditiously and the culprits given severe punishment by conducting the case properly so as to serve as deterrent to others,” the chief minister said during the meeting.

The chief minister also directed the advocate general’s office to coordinate closely with authorities to speed up trials in such cases.

Coimbatore case triggers statewide outrage

The emergency review comes after the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore’s Sulur area shocked the state and triggered widespread anger on social media and among political parties.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the crime, including one person known to the victim.

On Sunday, Vijay personally spoke to the victim’s family over the phone and assured them that justice would be delivered swiftly.

Opposition steps up attack on TVK government

The meeting also took place against the backdrop of mounting political pressure on the ruling TVK government over law and order concerns.

Opposition parties, including the DMK, have accused the government of failing to curb rising incidents of murders and crimes against women in Tamil Nadu over recent months.

Focus on prevention and awareness

Apart from speeding up legal proceedings, the actor-turned-politician also instructed officials to strengthen preventive measures and awareness campaigns related to crimes against women and children.

Senior officials from the police department, social welfare department and advocate general’s office attended the meeting.

Those present included Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Home Secretary K Manivasan, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Secretary Mariam Pallavi Baldev and Director General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore.

Senior police officials, including Additional Director General of Police Maheshwar Dayal and Additional Director General of Police Anita Hussein, were also part of the review meeting.