Swedish royals to visit India in December

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia from the royal family of Sweden will be visiting India for a five-day trip starting December 2. The royal couple is travelling to the country at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind, marking their second state visit since 1993. Sweden’s ministers of foreign affairs, industry and social affairs will also be part of the entourage, accompanied by a high-level business delegation of Swedish companies.

The royal couple will meet Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in the national capital. They are also scheduled to participate in the Versova beach cleaning activity in Mumbai and visit the river Ganges in Uttarakhand. Attending a high-level policy dialogue on innovation policy is also on the cards.

The visit would be the fourth high-level exchange between Sweden and India since 2015 when former President Pranab Mukherjee was on the first state visit to Sweden. In 2016, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven visited India, before Prime Minister Modi visited Sweden in 2018.