Swati Maliwal hunger strike: DCW chief falls unconscious, admitted to hospital

DCW chief Swati Maliwal admitted to LNJP from protest site near Rajghat.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was hospitalised on Sunday morning after she fell unconscious, news agency ANI reported. Swati has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 13 days. She is demanding fast-track dealing of rape cases and the death penalty for the accused convicts within six months.

The DCW chief was rushed to the Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) from the protest site near the Rajghat.

Earlier on Saturday, Swati wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate implementation of the Disha Bill in the country. This was Swati’s second letter to Prime Minister Modi after she sat on the hunger strike on December 3.

The Disha Bill mandates the disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty.

Doctors in the evening said her condition was not well and suggested that she be moved to hospital. The DCW, however, she refused to budge. Swati said she will not end her fast till the Disha Bill is implemented in the entire country.