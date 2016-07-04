Swathi murder: Prime accused Ramkumar remanded to 14 day judicial custody

Ramkumar was brought from Tirunelveli to Chennai and was admitted into the Royapettah Government Hospital as he slit his throat. (PTI)

In the brutal murder case of software engineer S.Swathi, the prime accused Ramkumar has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

City Metropolitan Magistrate Gopinath visited him at the hospital and recorded his statement about the gruesome killing of the Infosys staff on 24th last month at Nungambakkam railway station.

The accused was brought from Tirunelveli to Chennai this morning and was admitted into the Royapettah Government Hospital as he slit his throat in an attempt to commit suicide before he was arrested from his hideout in the Meenakshipuram village near Sengottai in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

The Dean of the Royapettah Government Hospital certified that the accused is fit to talk to the Magistrate.

Meanwhile, Ramkumar continues to undergo treatment in the hospital amidst heavy security.