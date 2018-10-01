​​​
Swaroop Nagar building collapse: One killed after roof of under-construction structure in northwest Delhi collapses

A man died of injuries sustained in a roof collapse in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar Monday, police said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 1, 2018 6:34 PM
Swaroop Nagar roof collapse, Swaroop Nagar building collapse, building collapse, Delhi, delhi building collapse, swaroop nagar Among them, the condition of one person was critical and he succumbed to injuries later. (Twitter/ANI)

A man died of injuries sustained in a roof collapse in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar Monday, police said. The deceased was a labourer who got trapped under debris after a portion of a roof of an under-construction building collapsed, they said. Two more people were injured in the accident and were undergoing treatment, officials said.

A Delhi Fire Service officer said a call was received about the roof collapse around 1.10 pm and five vehicles were rushed to the spot. He said the department rescued three men and rushed them to a hospital.

Among them, the condition of one person was critical and he succumbed to injuries later, he added.

Last week, a five-storey building collapse in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area had led to the death of seven people.

