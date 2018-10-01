Swaroop Nagar building collapse: One killed after roof of under-construction structure in northwest Delhi collapses

Among them, the condition of one person was critical and he succumbed to injuries later. (Twitter/ANI)

A man died of injuries sustained in a roof collapse in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar Monday, police said. The deceased was a labourer who got trapped under debris after a portion of a roof of an under-construction building collapsed, they said. Two more people were injured in the accident and were undergoing treatment, officials said.

A Delhi Fire Service officer said a call was received about the roof collapse around 1.10 pm and five vehicles were rushed to the spot. He said the department rescued three men and rushed them to a hospital.

Among them, the condition of one person was critical and he succumbed to injuries later, he added.

Last week, a five-storey building collapse in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area had led to the death of seven people.