Swaraj Kaushal calls out troller after Sushma Swaraj is attacked on social media

Swaraj Kaushal, lawyer and husband of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, retweeted a tweet of a troller who attacked the BJP by asking Kausal to beat her and teach her to not to do minority appeasement of Muslims. Kaushal retweeted the tweet from an account registered in the name of Mukesh Gupta. The tweet reads, “when she comes home tonight whu dont U beat her up & teach her not to do Muslim appeasement tell her Muslims will never ever vote for BJP (sic).” The trolling comes in the backdrop of the MEA’s action against Vikas Mishra, the official accused of humiliating an inter-faith couple while issuing a passport to them in Lucknow.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was trolled last week and abused on Twitter over a controversy involving the issuance of passport to an inter-faith couple.

Last week, a Passport Kendra official, Vikas Mishra, in Lucknow was transferred after the inter-faith couple alleged that he humiliated them when they went to the office with their passport applications. According to the couple, he asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim. The woman, Tanvi Seth, had alleged that Mishra asked her to change her name and religion in order to get a passport and lodged a complaint with Swaraj on Twitter.

The controversy took a new turn when Mishra claimed that the woman was asked to change her name on passport documents as she carries a different name on her Nikaahnama (the document of marriage in Islam). Mishra said that he asked Tanvi to get the name ‘Shadia Anas’ endorsed, as mentioned on her Nikahnama, reported ANI.

However, a section of social media attacked Swaraj and the ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty.

Swaraj was on a four-nation visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg and Brussels. She faced heavy criticism from a section of her followers in the passport row of an interfaith couple. Displeased by the Twitterati, Swaraj said that she was out for a foreign trip and doesn’t know what happened in her absence. She also ‘liked’ some of the tweets in order to call them out.

“I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I don’t know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them,” Swaraj posted on Twitter.

Interestingly, the Congress party took a jibe at the BJP while applauding Swaraj’s tweet. “No matter the situation or reason, nothing calls for threats of violence, disrespect & abuse. @SushmaSwaraj ji, we applaud your decision to call out the heinous trolls of your own party, (sic)” the party tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Moreover, Indian Express reported on June 21 that Regional Passport officer Piyush Verma said the couple was issued passports and a report was also sent to the Ministry of External Affairs for further action.