Swaraj India warns of nationwide stir if SSC exams not reformed

After the ‘Yuva Halla Bol’ protest here against irregularities in Staff Selection Commission exams, Swaraj India leader Anupam on Saturday warned of a “massive nationwide movement against the anti-youth government” if reforms were not undertaken. In a letter to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, he also questioned the Narendra Modi government’s “insensitivity” towards the demands of young aspirants protesting against the alleged scam in SSC for over two months and made some specific suggestions for reform.

Apart from the demand to replace private vendor Sify, he raised the issues of of normalisation, age reckoning to be done from January 1, two compensatory attempts and upper age limit to be extended to 32 years for interview posts and 30 years for non-interview posts in general category. The letter also mentioned the pending demand for an independent and time-bound Central Bureau of Investigation probe into all exams conducted by SSC.

Noting the protestors under the umbrella of ‘Yuva Halla Bol’ have been demanding reforms in upcoming examinations, Anupam said that the SSC has notified the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2018 without incorporating any of the reform suggestions. “Now country’s youth want a dialogue and a hearing from the government but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government do one-way communication,” he said, warning that if the “key issues still remain unaddressed, youth across the country will be forced to initiate a massive nationwide movement against the anti-youth government”.