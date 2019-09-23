Swami Chinmayanand admitted to hospital following symptoms of angina

A special investigation team of Uttar Pradesh police arrested the saffron party leader for sexually harassing a law student from Shahjahanpur.

Former union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually harassing a law student, was on Monday admitted in the intensive care unit of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute following symptoms of angina, news agency ANI reported. Informing about the health condition, Chief Medical Superintendent Amit Agarwal said that angiography was done on the former minister but no significant blockage was found.

“Angiography was done and no significant blockage was found…He (Chinmayanand) will be stabilized with medicines and then the discharge will be planned in due course of time,” ANI quoted Agarwal as saying.

Last week on Friday, a special investigation team of Uttar Pradesh police arrested the saffron party leader for sexually harassing a law student from Shahjahanpur. He was later sent to 14-day judicial custody. SIT chief Naveen Arora informed that the former minister admitted to almost every allegation levelled against him by the girl. The officer said that Chinamayanad did not want to say anything more as he was “ashamed” of his acts.

“Swami Chinmayanand has admitted to almost every allegation levelled against him, including sexual conversations and body massage. Circumstantial evidence also being examined…He doesn’t want to say more as he’s ashamed of his acts,” the investigation officer said.

The former minister’s arrest came after the law student threatened to commit suicide if an action was not taken against him. The girl alleged delay in taking action against the BJP leader despite recording her statements. Last month, the student released a video clip claiming that Chinmayanand sexually harassed her for months. Following the charges, the girl went missing forcing family members to move Supreme Court which ordered the constitution of SIT to look into the charges.

Meanwhile, the SIT has also arrested three men for trying to extort Rs 5 crore from the BJP leader.