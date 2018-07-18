‘Swami Agnivesh planned attack on himself’! Jharkhand minister makes shocking claim

Social activist Swami Agnivesh after he was allegedly assaulted by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers, during his visit to Pakur on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (PTI Photo)

In a surprise claim, Jharkhand minister CP Singh today said that vedic scholar and social activist Swami Agnivesh had planned the attack on himself on Tuesday to gain popularity. Agnivesh was beaten up by a mob in Pakur district of Jharkhand, an incident that he had blamed on goons of the BJP.

“As far as I know, Swami Agnivesh is a person who survives on foreign donations. The saffron dress that he wears is to deceive the simple Indians. He is a fraud and not a Swami. He had himself planned this attack to gain popularity,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

The social activist had alleged that the attack was carried out by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) activists.

“When I left from there, they suddenly attacked and hurled abuses at me. I want that they be identified from CCTV footage and video available with media & action be taken against them: Swami Agnivesh on being thrashed in Jharkhand’s Pakur allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers,” Agnivesh told ANI.

“There was no police personnel present there. Even when I repeatedly called SP and DM they didn’t turn up. I was told that ABVP and BJP Yuva Morcha workers want to protest. I told them there’s no need to protest, they can come in & talk. No one came in at that time,” the activist added.

Police had said that Agnivesh, 78, was attacked when he was going to participate in the 195th Damin Mahotsav at Littpara. The incident happened as soon as he stepped out of his hotel. The atackers first shouted slogans and showed black flags and later thrashed the social activist, accusing him of speaking against Hindus.

Pakur Superintendent of Police Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said in a statement that over 100 activists of the BJYM had attacked Agnivesh.

Soon after the attack, the state unit of BJP had disapproved of the BJYM activists indulging in an an act of violence. However, Jharkhand BJP General Secretary Deepak Prakash had advised Agnivesh not to play with the sentiments of other religions and stop giving “provocative statements to remain in news”.

“There is no place for violence in democracy. The party is seriously looking into the beating of Swami Agnivesh. Nobody connected with the party can indulge in such act,” PTi quoted Prakash as saying.

The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

As many as 20 people were detained by people in connection with the attack, while Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das had ordered a probe into the incident. An FIR was also filed in connection with the assault under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempt to murder.

Agnivesh is known for his work against bonded labour.