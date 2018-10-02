Swachhta ranking 2018: Haryana’s MDU is India’s cleanest university; check where IITs rank in full list here

Swachhta ranking 2018: Union HRD minister Javadekar said that cleanliness must be a habit among students and it can be developed only in educational institutions.

The Swachhta ranking 2018 announced by the Narendra Modi government on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti has classified Haryana’s Maharshi Dayanand University as the cleanest government varsity in India. As per the rankings announced by the HRD Ministry, Guru Nanak Dev University in neighbouring Punjab’s Amritsar is on the second spot. The winners’ list under different categories of “Swachh Campus rankings” were announced on Monday by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Delhi’s Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) was ranked third followed by Algappa University in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi and Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur among the government institutions.

There is no IIT at the top among the technical institutions. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore bagged the top rank, followed by IIT Guwahati, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University in Bhubhaneshwar and the Indian Institute of Information Technology in New Delhi.

Among the category of ‘residential campuses of private universities’, Pune’s Symbiosis International University is at the top. O P Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research in Karnataka’s Belagavi and Manipal University in Jaipur have been ranked in the top five.

Swachhta ranking 2018 for non-residential campuses of private universities sees Raipur’s ITM University top the chart. The Northcap University in Gurugram and Dr C V Raman University in Bilaspur have been ranked second and third respectively in this category.

Union HRD minister Javadekar said that cleanliness must be a habit among students and it can be developed only in educational institutions. “Therefore the ministry is promoting and awarding universities for their efforts to promote cleanliness on campuses,” Javadekar said.

“We should educate our children and society about solid waste management, electric waste management and water harvesting techniques to make our country eco-friendly and cleaner,” he said.