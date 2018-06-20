Swachhata Mission: KVIC adopts Delhi village for cleanliness drive

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), under the MSME Ministry, began the exercise with a plantation drive and ended it with a cleanliness drive along the bank of the Yamuna river. (Representative image: IE)

Khadi and Village Industries Commission today said it has adopted Jagatpur village in Delhi for its Swachhata Abhiyaan or cleanliness drive. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), under the MSME Ministry, began the exercise with a plantation drive and ended it with a cleanliness drive along the bank of the Yamuna river. Speaking to villagers, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said he was enthused with their response.

He claimed that with such enthusiastic participation of the public, Jagatpur is destined to be one of the most beautiful villages in Delhi and NCR. “KVIC is also installing 20 park benches on the bank of Yamuna river. Under KVIC’s Swachhata Mission, the next cleanliness drive will be in Mumbai’s Juhu beach,” an official statement said.