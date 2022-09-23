Swachh Survekshan Rural 2022 ranking: Matter of pride, says CM Shivraj Chouhan as MP bags top spot in west zone  

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said it is a matter of pride for the state as it secured the top position in the country’s west zone in the Swachh Survekshan Rural 2022 for excellence in cleanliness, with Bhopal emerging as number one district in the region.

Madhya Pradesh bagged the first position for excellence in Swachh Survekshan Gramin 2022 in the west zone, an official said on Friday. “Bhopal has emerged as the top district for doing excellent job in cleanliness, while Indore won the third place in the zone,” he said.

In SUJALAM Campaign-1, Madhya Pradesh bagged the first position, while in SUJALAM Campaign-2, the state secured the fourth place, the official said. The Ministry of Jal Shakti has launched a ‘100 days campaign’ named SUJALAM to create more Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus villages by undertaking wastewater management at the village level.

The campaign would help in the management of the wastewater and in turn, help revive the water bodies through the creation of soak-pits and other greywater management activities.

In a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, the director of the Swachh Bharat Mission Vikas Sheel on Thursday congratulated the state for these achievements, the official said. These awards will be given to the state by President Droupadi Murmu on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, being observed as Swacch Bharat Diwas, he said.In a statement, CM Chouhan congratulated the citizens and social organisations on this achievement.