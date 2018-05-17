Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018: Important update for aspirants

Internship will start soon. (IE)

The government has extended the last date to apply for Swachh Bharat Summer Internship. While the earlier date was May 15, the last date has now been extended to June 15. Those taking part in the internship will get two academic credits like an optional paper.

The internship is only open for registered students at higher education institutes. For this internship programme, there is a separate portal for online registration. Students, as part of the internship are required to adopt one or more villages. They are required to conduct activities of their choice in order to contribute for rural sanitation in the country.

From May 1 to July 31, the internship will be for 100 hours. The parent institute will be responsible for required logistics for the activities. After completion internship, the intern will have to submit report through supervisor in prescribed format within 15 days of completion of fieldwork.

Interested students may take Swachh Bharat Summer Internship any time before before the last date of July 31. After the completion of internship, best interns would be selected at the national level, state level, university level, college level and will be awarded.

The scheme has been sponsored by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation (MDWS) in coordination with Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).

Earlier on April 29, PM Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and announced Swacch Bharat internship programme.

“The best of the interns who have strived in schools and colleges with excellent work will be rewarded with recognition at the national level. Not just that, those interns who accomplish their tasks well will be awarded two credit points each by the UGC ,” he had said, as per PTI.