Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018: Here’s your chance to win up to Rs 2 lakh! Know full detail

Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018: In his latest Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about Centre’s special ‘Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018’ for students. The internship programme is linked to flagship Swachh Bharat campaign of Modi government. The prime minister said the internship will be organised by three ministries – Sports, HRD and Water Drinking department. The HRD ministry will be offering 100 hours of Swachhata internship to students of universities and higher education institutions this year. Modi urged college students, NCC, NSS youth and students of Nehru Yuva Kendra to step forward and contribute towards the welfare of the society.

Eligible candidates can apply for the internship and best interns who will produce exceptional work at college and university level will be awarded with cash prizes at the national level. Students to win the prize need to adopt one or more villages and and conduct activities of their choice to contribute to the cause of rural sanitation in India. The internship will be of at least 100 hours between May 1 and July 31.

The students need to submit a report on the Swachh Bharat Internship portal through a supervisor assigned by the institution who will be responsible for guiding the students through the internship as per guidelines. The report must be submitted within 15 days of finishing fieldwork.

HRD ministry will felicitating three students at each level – University, State, and National. At university level, students will be given Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 with certificates, state level students will be given Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 with certificates and at national level students will be awarded with Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash with certificates.

Who can apply for Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018

Students enrolled in universities, colleges may apply through the enrolment form. Candidates can apply individually or in teams. Maximum of 10 members can form a team.

Duration of Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018

SBSI will be a 100 hours cleanliness programme valid between May 1 and July 31, 2018.

How to apply for ‘Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018’

Step 1. Visit the official website – sbsi.mygov.in

Step 2. Choose to enroll between academic, institutions or Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

Step 3. After a new page opens, click on ‘Login here’.

Step 4. Enter email/mobile number and login with OTP.

Important Dates

Registration opening date: April 25, 2018

Registration closing date: May 15, 2018