Swachh Bharat Mission: Modi government has spent this much to build over 9 crore toilets

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 4:46 PM

Centre and state governments have jointly spent Rs 70,000 crore for building 9.21 crore toilets in the country under Swachh Bharat Mission Programme.

Since October 2014, more than 9.21 crore toilets have been constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).

The government has spent nearly Rs 70,000 crore on building toilets in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission scheme. According to the latest official data given by the government in Parliament, Rs 69,782 crores have already been spent by the Union and state governments in last three and a half years for building 9.21 crore toilets in rural areas of the country.

Under the scheme the government provides an assistance of Rs 12,000 per household for construction of a latrine in all below the poverty (BPL) households. The same assistance is being given to identified households in above the poverty line (APL) categories like SC/STs, small and marginal farmers, landless laboureres with a homestead, physically handicapped persons and also to those households that have a woman as the head of the family.

This scheme is funded by the centre and states in the ratio of 60 and 40 with 60% fund or Rs 7,200 provided by the centre and remaining 40% fund or Rs 4,800 provided by the concerned state governments. However, in case of north eastern states and special category states, the centre provides 90% or Rs 10,800 and the concerned special category state provides Rs 1,200 for construction of an individual household latrine (IHHL) as it is called in the official language.

The government also encourages companies to utilise their corporate social responsibility fund for improving rural sanitation in the country.

