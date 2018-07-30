Swachh Bharat Kosh got over Rs 673 cr CSR fund in last three years: Government

Answering a question on CSR fund received under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission), Minister of state for Drinking Water and Sanitation Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi informed Rajya Sabha these funds have been used only for improving cleanliness in rural and urban areas. (Representational photo)

The Swachh Bharat Kosh (SBK) has received more than Rs 673 crores as part of corporate social responsibility activities in three years since 2015-16, the government informed Parliament today.

Answering a question on CSR fund received under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission), Minister of state for Drinking Water and Sanitation Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi informed Rajya Sabha these funds have been used only for improving cleanliness in rural and urban areas.

“In the year 2015-16, the SBK received Rs 253.03 crore, Rs 244.72 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 175.32 crore in 2017-18. Total amount of CSR funding in the last three years is Rs 673.07 crore,” Jigajinagi said in a written reply.

The government had launched the ‘Swachh Bharat Kosh’, a fund that will be utilised to build toilets in schools, rural and urban areas to achieve the objective of cleanliness across the country, in 2014.

The fund seeks “channelisation of philanthropic contributions and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds”, according to the guidelines issued by the government.