  3. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan survey: Ghaziabad tops Uttar Pradesh, ranks 11th in India in cleanliness

Ghaziabad has topped in Uttar Pradesh and secured 11th position across India in a cleanliness survey conducted by an independent agency appointed under the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said on Thursday.

By: | Ghaziabad | Published: October 4, 2018 6:08 PM
swachh bharat abhiyan, swachh bharat mission, swachh bharat mission urban, swachh bharat mission up, swachh bharat mission up list, swachh bharat mission up 2018, swachh bharat swasth bharat, cleanliness drive under swachh bharat campaign The parameters of the survey included sanitation, cleanliness, plantation, segregation of solid waste, rejuvenation of ponds and facelift of primary schools in remote villages.

The government, through the agency, conducted a survey of 685 districts across the country, in which Ghaziabad stood 11th, Maheswari said at a press conference here. The agency also surveyed 6,867 villages across the country.

The parameters of the survey included sanitation, cleanliness, plantation, segregation of solid waste, rejuvenation of ponds and facelift of primary schools in remote villages.

Satara in Maharashtra stood first in the all-India cleanliness ranking, Maheswari added.

