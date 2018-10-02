Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan Anniversary 2018 Live Update: PM Modi, UN chief to participate in mega renewable energy event today

​​​
Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Mission) 4th Anniversary Live Update: Today is the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi and Secretary General of United Nations Antonio Guterres will inaugurate the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Mission): Today is the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The nationwide campaign was launched on October 2 in 2014 from Rajghat with an objective to make the country open defecation free when the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion, several events have been planned by the government and other political parties. PM Modi along with Secretary General of United Nations Antonio Guterres, who arrived here yesterday, will attend the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention (MGISC). The four-day event saw the participation of Sanitation Ministers and leaders in WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) from the world. Commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi will also be released on the occasion by the PM and UN chief. Besides, Swachh Bharat Awards will also be distributed at the event. Modi and Guterres will later inaugurate the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance at Vigyan Bhawan.

 

 

On September 15, PM Modi had launched 'Swachhta hi Seva' movement. Declaring that the movement has become successful, he had sent out over 2000 personalised letters to people to thank them for their valuable contribution. He had said that the movement was a 'great way to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi' and urged citizens to be a part of the movement to make India clean.

