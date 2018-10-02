Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan Anniversary 2018 Live Update: PM Modi, UN chief to participate in mega renewable energy event today

Swachh Bharat Mission (Abhiyaan): PM Modi, UN chief to participate in mega renewable energy event today

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Mission): Today is the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The nationwide campaign was launched on October 2 in 2014 from Rajghat with an objective to make the country open defecation free when the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion, several events have been planned by the government and other political parties. PM Modi along with Secretary General of United Nations Antonio Guterres, who arrived here yesterday, will attend the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention (MGISC). The four-day event saw the participation of Sanitation Ministers and leaders in WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) from the world. Commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi will also be released on the occasion by the PM and UN chief. Besides, Swachh Bharat Awards will also be distributed at the event. Modi and Guterres will later inaugurate the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance at Vigyan Bhawan.