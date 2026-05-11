The newly formed BJP government in West Bengal on Monday (May 11) announced a series of major policy decisions during its first Cabinet meeting, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announcing the rollout of Ayushman Bharat and the implementation of several flagship Central welfare schemes in the state.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Adhikari said the new administration would follow a “double-engine government” model and align West Bengal’s governance framework with development policies implemented in other BJP-ruled states.

Bengal to implement Ayushman Bharat, Central schemes

One of the biggest decisions taken by the Cabinet was the formal approval for implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister said the Health Secretary and officials attached to the Chief Minister’s Office had been directed to complete the agreement process with the Union Health Ministry at the earliest. The state government also initiated steps to actively implement several major Central schemes, including:

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Pradhan Mantri Krishak Bima Yojana PM SHRI Vishwakarma Scheme Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Ujjwala Yojana

District Magistrates have been instructed to fast-track applications and coordination with the respective Union Ministries.

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Government approves land transfer for Bangladesh border fencing

Giving priority to national security and border management, the Cabinet approved the process of handing over land required by the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing work along the Bangladesh border.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary and the Land and Land Reforms Department to complete the land transfer process within 45 days.

Adhikari alleged that the previous government had delayed implementation of Central and court directives concerning illegal infiltration and border security issues.

Upper age limit for government jobs relaxed

In a bid to boost employment opportunities, the Bengal government announced a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit for government job applicants. The administration said the decision was taken to provide greater opportunities to educated youth seeking public sector employment.

The government also said that pending administrative circulars linked to the Union Home Ministry’s June 16, 2025 census-related directive had now been implemented.

Administrative reforms, BNS alignment announced

The Cabinet also approved a series of administrative reforms, including participation of IAS officers from West Bengal in Central Government training programmes in line with other states.

Additionally, the state government decided to fully align West Bengal’s legal framework with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

BJP government promises transparent welfare delivery

The new government said all existing welfare schemes for citizens would continue, but promised greater transparency in beneficiary identification and fund distribution. The Chief Minister asserted that benefits meant for state residents would not be extended to “illegal infiltrators” or non-citizens.

The Cabinet also paid tribute to 321 BJP workers who are described as “martyrs” by the party leadership, while assuring support for their families and promising strict action in cases related to political violence.