Suvendu Adhikari’s brother ‘attacked’, CPIM candidate Susanta Ghosh heckled on polling day in West Bengal

In West Bengal, voting in the first phase for 30 assembly seats is underway. While sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from some places, the polling has been mostly peaceful. TMC turncoat and BJP Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Soumendu Adhikari was attacked in Kanthi by TMC supporters, alleged BJP. His car was vandalised and the driver was injured in the attack. TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari, who happens to be the brother of Suvendu, alleged the role of TMC block president Ram Govind Das in the attack. “I got to know that Soumendu Adhikari’s vehicle was attacked in Contai with help of TMC block president Ram Govind Das. Soumendu isn’t injured. The driver was beaten up. I’ve informed the Police Observer,” he said.

Soumendu Adhikari said, “Under the leadership of TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife, poll rigging was underway at three polling booths. My arrival here created a problem for them to continue with their mischiefs. So they attacked my car and thrashed my driver,” said Adhikari.

Earlier, he has alleged that voters were being influenced in certain areas by the TMC. “Voters being influenced and stopped from voting at booth number 149. Overall polling being held peacefully. EVMs malfunctioning at some locations, it happens in all polls, the Election Commission is looking into it,” said Soumendu Adhikari.

In another incident, Police said that CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by TMC supporters in the Salboni seat of Paschim Medinipur. An eyewitness said that as soon as Ghosh reached Salboni Bazar, some TMC supporters gheraoed and heckled him, following which they also attacked his car. Security forces later reached the spot and escorted him safely.

According to reports, voters in several areas, including Bhagabanpur in Egra and Midnapore complained of intimidation to the central forces who took them to the polling booth safely.

Voting in West Bengal will be held in eight phases and the results will be announced on May 2.