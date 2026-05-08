Suvendu Adhikari is set to become the next Chief Minister of West Bengal. The decision was taken after the legislative party meeting, and the formal announcement was done Amit Shah. The new government structure will also include two Deputy Chief Ministers as part of the leadership arrangement.

West Bengal Leadership Finalised: Suvendu Adhikari to Take Over as Chief Minister

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for May 9 at 11 am at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Senior leaders of the NDA alliance, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to attend the high-profile event.

Adhikari’s elevation marks a major political shift in the state’s leadership. He has emerged as the central figure in the new government following a strong electoral performance that significantly reshaped the political balance in West Bengal.

From Nandigram to Bhabanipur: Electoral Wins That Cemented His Rise

Adhikari’s rise to the top post has been driven by a series of high-stakes electoral victories against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He first gained national attention after defeating her in Nandigram in 2021 and later repeated his success in Bhabanipur.

His Bhabanipur victory was particularly significant, with a margin of over 15,000 votes as per Election Commission data. The win in the Chief Minister’s stronghold strengthened his position within the party and established him as a dominant political force in the state.

Earlier, Adhikari was widely seen as a key strategist in expanding the party’s influence across regions. His campaign efforts focused on strengthening grassroots outreach and consolidating voter bases across constituencies.

With the leadership now formally decided, the new government is expected to take charge after the oath ceremony, marking a new political phase in West Bengal.