Suvendu Adhikari targets Mamata Banerjee, asks why CM ‘moving heaven and earth’ to protect Alapan Bandyopadhy

Suvendu Adhikari demanded strict action against outgoing CS Alapan Bandyopadhyay for indiscipline and violating service rules.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the controversy surrounding retired IAS officer and former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. Adhikari said that a theatre of the absurd is playing out in West Bengal and accused Mamata Banerjee of destroying India’s federal structure for her ego. “Theatre of the absurd is playing out in West Bengal. For the sake of her own ego, to destroy India’s federal structure and protect the Chief Secretary for his indiscipline, (non-MLA) CM @MamataOfficial Didi is bringing disrepute to the CM office and the Constitution of India,” said the BJP leader.

He wondered what secrets Bandyopadhyay knows that the Bengal CM is doing everything to protect him. “What secrets does the outgoing CS know that (non-MLA) CM @MamataOfficial is moving heaven and earth to protect him? Is it really becoming of a CS to skip the Prime Minister’s meet organised to help the people in distress due to Cyclone Yaas? No. It is not,” he said.

Adhikari demanded strict action against the outgoing CS for indiscipline and violating service rules. “I demand strictest action be taken against the outgoing CS for indiscipline, violating service rules at a time of a natural disaster and a global pandemic, irregularities, and not helping others just because of sinister political games. TMC has failed the people of West Bengal,” he said.

The leader of the opposition also said that taxpayers’ money should not be spent on providing ‘cushy perks’ to a bureaucrat. “Looting tax payer money is TMC’s favourite hobby. Outgoing CS and now “advisor” to (non-MLA) CM @MamataOfficial will enjoy a comfortable salary of Rs. 2.5 lakhs per month and cushy perks. Surely, there are better ways to spend the hard-earned money of the taxpayers,” he alleged.

Notably, the Centre had issued a show-cause notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay for skipping a post-cyclone review meet chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The drama that unfolded in the last two days saw Bandyopadhyay opting for retirement despite three months’ extension and Banerjee appointing him chief advisor to the CM for three years to keep him away from the Centre’s reach.