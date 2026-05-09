BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made history on Saturday as he took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal. The event was attended by key leaders — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as the CMs and deputy CMs of NDA states. Governor RN Ravi also administered the oath of office to five BJP MLAs during the grand ceremony at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata.

Thousands of BJP supporters thronged the venue, waving saffron flags and raising the ‘Jay Shri Ram’ slogan as PM Modi arrived at the event in an open vehicle. The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly in the recently concluded elections — ending the 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule and scripting its most significant breakthrough in eastern India. Adhikari was one of the principal architects of the BJP’s rise in Bengal.

Who are the five new West Bengal Cabinet Ministers?

Dilip Ghosh

The veteran BJP leader won the recent Assembly elections from Kharagpur Sadar last month. He has played a major role in the grassroot expansion of BJP in Bengal since 2014 and previously served as its state party president. Ghosh was also a Lok Sabha MP representing the Medinipur constituency.

The veteran BJP leader won the recent Assembly elections from Kharagpur Sadar last month. He has played a major role in the grassroot expansion of BJP in Bengal since 2014 and previously served as its state party president. Ghosh was also a Lok Sabha MP representing the Medinipur constituency. Agnimitra Paul

Fashion designer and politician Agnimitra Paul retained the Asansol Dakshin assembly seat with a victory margin of 40,839 votes earlier this week. The 51-year-old has served as the President of the BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal and as party general secretary for the state.

Fashion designer and politician Agnimitra Paul retained the Asansol Dakshin assembly seat with a victory margin of 40,839 votes earlier this week. The 51-year-old has served as the President of the BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal and as party general secretary for the state. Nisith Pramanik

Khudiram Tudu

Ashok Kirtania

BJP supporters flood Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds

Thousands of BJP supporters from across the country and abroad, including from north Bengal and neighbouring states such as Jharkhand, poured into Kolkata on Saturday to witness the oath-taking ceremony of the first BJP government in West Bengal, turning the Brigade Parade Grounds into a sea of saffron.

“It is a historic day. We have come to witness West Bengal getting independence from the clutches of the TMC,” a BJP supporter who travelled from Jharkhand told PTI while marching towards the venue with a group of party workers.

A middle-aged man clad in dhoti-pyjama added that he had arrived from Canada to witness the historic occasion in person.