Suvendu Adhikari Nandigram Nomination Live: BJP leader to file nomination today; Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan Mithun Chakraborty to be present

Suvendu Adhikari will be contesting against West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram.

West Bengal Election Suvendu Adhikari Nomination Live 2021: TMC turncoat and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will be filing his nomination papers from the high-profile Nandigram constituency today. Adhikari will be accompanied by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and actor Mithun Chakraborty who recently joined the saffron party in presence of PM Narendra Modi. Adhikari will be contesting against West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has left her Bhowanipore constituency to fight from Nandigram accepting the challenge posed by Adhikari. Suvendu Adhikari had dared Banerjee to contest from Nandigram and had vowed to defeat her.

Adhikari has called Mamata Banerjee an “outsider” to Nandigram and himself a “bumiputra” (son of the soil). Once a close aide of the CM, Adhikari had won the Nandigram seat in the 2016 assembly poll, while another TMC candidate emerged victorious from the constituency in 2011. Adhikari had quit TMC to join the BJP following differences with the state’s ruling party. Suvendu Adhikari yesterday visited a temple of Lord Shiva in Nandigram and offered puja on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Adhikari visited the Sonachura Trilokeshwar Temple in the area amid a large number of devotees who gathered there to offer puja on an auspicious day. A large number of BJP supporters were also present as Adhikari, the party’s candidate from Nandigram, offered puja at the temple.

Read More