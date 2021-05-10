  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP picks Suvendu Adhikari as Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly

Updated: May 10, 2021 2:27 PM

Suvendu Adhikari will now be the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Suvendu Adhikari LoPNotably, Adhikari was close aide of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and had joined the BJP in December las year.

The BJP Legislative Party has picked Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari as the leader of party’s 77 MLAs who were elected in the recently held assembly polls. He will now be the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Central General Secretary Bhupender Yadav, State BJP President Dilip Ghosh were among the senior party leaders present during the legislative party meeting held in Kolkata today. Now, it will be Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal Assembly.

Notably, Adhikari was close aide of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and had joined the BJP in December las year. Banerjee contested against protégé-turned-foe Adhikari from Nandigram but lost by a thin margin of 1956 votes.

While Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has won 213 seats, two more than 211 it won in the 2016 polls, the BJP has managed to increase its presence from 3 seats in 2016 to 77 seats in 2021. It has emerged as the second larges party in the recently held polls. The Congress-CPI(M) alliance failed to win even a single seat.

Meanwhile, the post-poll violence has become another bone of contention between the ruling TMC and the BJP. The saffron party has claimed that many of its party workers have been killed by the TMC goons.

While Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the situation is peaceful on the ground, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar today said that the state is in a deep crisis. “Retributive violence, acts of arson, loot now have graduated to intimidation and extortion. This is worrisome….As part of my constitutional duty, I’ve decided to visit affected parts of the State and asked the government to make arrangements. Unfortunately their response hasn’t been very responsive. I’ll go ahead with my schedule and make arrangements for my visit in the coming days,” said Dhankar.

The governor said that it’s being projected that all is well and there’s no violence but the ground situation is otherwise. “I expect State government to engage in soul searching, address grim ground reality and book the culprits who have chosen to tarnish our democratic fabric,” he said.

