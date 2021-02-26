SUV found with explosives near Mukesh Ambani’s residence was stolen last week: Police

"His statement will be recorded by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch," he said.

The vehicle with explosives, which was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence here in south Mumbai on Thursday, had been stolen last week and its owner had even lodged a complaint about it, police said on Friday. The vehicle with gelatin sticks and apparently a fake number plate was found parked on Carmichael Road near ‘Antilia’, the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday evening. “The owner of the vehicle, Hiren Mansukh, visited the police commissioner office in south Mumbai this afternoon after he saw visuals of the SUV found near Ambani’s house, which was similar to his vehicle,” an official said.

“His statement will be recorded by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch,” he said. Mansukh, who is a resident of Thane, later told reporters that he had parked his SUV near Airoli Mulund bridge on February 17 after its steering got jammed while he was on his way to attend a family function. “The next day, when I went to get my car, it could not be found at the spot. After a search of about four hours, I realised that it had been stolen, following which I lodged a complaint at Vikhroli police station and an offence was registered in that connection,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the police said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the seizure of the vehicle at the Gamdevi police station against unidentified persons. Police have registered the case under Indian Penal Code sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation, if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), the spokesperson said. Section four of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) has also been included in the FIR, the official said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.