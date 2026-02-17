The drama over Bill Gates attending the India AI Impact Summit is far from over. Earlier today, journalists reported that a government source told news agency PTI that Gates had been cancelled from the summit due to his name appearing in files linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

However, the Gates Foundation told ANI that Gates is attending the event and will deliver the keynote address as scheduled. Earlier in the day, several media reports claimed that Gates would skip the summit. Adding to the confusion, some leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, shared screenshots claiming that Gates’ name had been removed from the ‘Key Attendees (Visionaries on the Global Stage)’ section of the summit’s website, creating speculation over his participation.

The spokesperson further clarified, “Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, is attending the India AI Impact Summit. He will be delivering his keynote as scheduled.”

Foundation says website issue was ‘out of their hands’

When asked why Gates’ name had been removed from the summit website, the Gates Foundation spokesperson told News18 that the issue was out of their control. Regardless of the missing name on the website, the Foundation continued to insist that Gates’ participation had not changed. The India AI Impact Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw avoids direct answer on Gates

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is leading the AI summit, did not give a clear answer when asked about Gates’ participation during a press conference.

“I forgot (like) many other things, regarding who’s attending, who’s not attending,” he said. “That’s personal choices which people make… I need not comment on that.”

Minister explains Nvidia CEO’s exit but stays silent on Gates

While avoiding questions about Gates, Vaishnaw did explain why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pulled out of the summit at the last moment. However, he did not address why Gates’ name had disappeared from the website or why government sources earlier suggested he would not attend.