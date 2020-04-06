Suspending MPLAD fund undermines MPs, huge disservice to constituencies: Congress

Congress slams decision to suspend MP-LAD for two years.

The Congress party has said that it supports the government’s decision to cut the salary of Members of Parliament, but expressed reservation over the suspension of the MP-LAD fund. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that suspending the Members of Parliament Local Area Development fund is a disservice to the constituents and undermines the role of the lawmakers.

“Dear PM, INC supports the salary cut for MP’s!” Surjewala said, quoting a Financial Express Online report on the Cabinet’s decision.

“Please note that MPLAD is meant to execute developmental works in the constituency. Suspending it is a huge disservice to the constituents & will undermine the role & functions of MP,” he added in the same tweet.

Another Congress leader Karti Chidambaram also reacted strongly to the decision and tweeted, “Scrap all vanity projects of this BJP government.” He added that the decision to do away with the MPLAD fund was unacceptable and a “sinister move”.

“If the government wants to garner funds there are many ways, but to do away with MPLAD is absolutely unacceptable. It’s a sinister move to make constituency MPs redundant and enforce a Presidential form of government by stealth,” he said.

The Congress’ reaction came after the Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to cut the salaries, allowances and pensions of MPs by 30% for one year. Union minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD fund scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22. The funds, he said, will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

The President, Vice President, Governors have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.