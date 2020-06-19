Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh gets bail in terror case

Singh and another accused in the case Irfan Shafi Mir were granted the relief by the court in a case filed by special cell of Delhi Police.
Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, his lawyer said.
Singh and another accused in the case Irfan Shafi Mir were granted the relief by the court in a case filed by special cell of Delhi Police, noting that the probe agency failed to file charge sheet within 90 days from his arrest, as prescribed under law, their lawyer M S Khan said.
The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.
