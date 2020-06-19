  • MORE MARKET STATS

Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh gets bail in terror case

By: |
Published: June 19, 2020 5:14 PM

Singh and another accused in the case Irfan Shafi Mir were granted the relief by the court in a case filed by special cell of Delhi Police.

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, his lawyer said.

Singh and another accused in the case Irfan Shafi Mir were granted the relief by the court in a case filed by special cell of Delhi Police, noting that the probe agency failed to file charge sheet within 90 days from his arrest, as prescribed under law, their lawyer M S Khan said.

Related News

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh gets bail in terror case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Deve Gowda for toning down ‘nationalist rhetoric’ over Indo-China border face-off
2PM Modi’s call for all-party meet on China triggers full-blown political battle
3RJD fumes over not being invited to PM’s all-party meeting on Sino-India border conflict