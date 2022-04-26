Suspend Sunil Jakhar for 2 years, remove KV Thomas from all party posts: Congress panel

The disciplinary action committee of the Congress party has recommended the suspension of senior Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar from the organisation for two years. The panel, headed by AK Antony, has also called for the removal of senior Kerala leader KV Thomas from all party positions with immediate effect.

The panel’s recommendation for Jakhar’s suspension came after Punjab AICC in-charge, Harish Chaudhary, wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi drawing her attention to some of the statements made by Jakhar in the recent past. Chaudhary’s letter was then forwarded by Sonia Gandhi to the Antony-headed disciplinary action committee.

“….You have made derogatory statements against Congress leaders and also attributed motives to the leadership of thinking on communal lines while deciding the leadership of CLP Punjab,” a show-cause notice issued by Tariq Anwar, member secretary of the disciplinary action committee, said referring to Chaudhary’s letter.

The notice further said that the remarks were in gross violation of the party’s ethos. “The committee deliberated and decided to give you an opportunity to explain your action and decided to issue (a) show cause notice (to you on) why action should not be taken as per the Party Constitution XIX(f)(5),” the notice read.

While Jakhar drew criticism after he labelled former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as a liability and claimed that the party decided against his own candidature as chief minister since he is a Hindu, the notice to Kerala veteran Thomas came after the party’s state unit sought action against him for attending a seminar organised by the CPM on the sidelines of the party’s national conclave in Kannur.

Both Thomas and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had accepted the invitation, Tharoor withdrew from the event after a directive from Sonia Gandhi while Thomas refused to comply. KPCC president K Sudhakaran then wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding strict disciplinary action against him.