Suspected Pakistani terrorist on mission to attack Mumbai nabbed by ATS (Representational pic)

In a major breakthrough, the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad and the Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) have arrested a suspected Pakistani terrorist in Mumbai on Saturday. According to a report in The Indian Express, the arrested man, identified as 32-year-old Faisal Hasan Mirza, returned to India recently after getting training at terror camps in Pakistan. He was on a mission to attack Mumbai, it said.

The ATS on Saturday said that Mirza is an associate of Amir Reza Khan, the co-founder of banned terror group Indian Mujahideen. As per the IE report, he was on a plan to launch terror attacks in Mumbai.

An official said that Mirza, an electrician, was picked up during a joint operation by Maharashtra ATS and Kolkata STF. It said that the Kolkata STF, which was tracking Reza and his associates, stumbled upon Mirza. He was taken into custody from his western suburban residence and has been sent to police custody till May 21.

During interrogation, it was revealed that an accused in a terror-related case based outside Sharjah had arranged for him to travel there. After staying in Sharjah for some time, Mirza travelled to Dubai and later to Karachi, the daily quoted another officer as saying. It added that it was in Karachi where Mirza received training on how to operate firearms and make explosives. He had stayed here for almost three months.

According to reports, Mirza had earned Reza’s trust and was considered his right-hand man. Reza is the chief of Indian Mujahideen terror group and is believed to have taken shelter in Pakistan. His brother Asif was killed by police during an operation in Rajkot in 2001.