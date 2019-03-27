Suspected militants shot dead civilian in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian

Suspected militants on Wednesday shot dead a civilian in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Militants fired upon Tanveer Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Bemnipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, near Kachdoora village in the afternoon, a police official said. He said Dar received critical injuries which led to his instant death.

A case has been registered and an investigation started, the official said.