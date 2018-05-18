Suspected explosive chemical filled in ice-cream ball found in a Tamil Nadu temple

Suspected explosive chemical filled in an ice-cream ball was found at a temple in the district today, causing a flutter, police said.

Suspected explosive chemical filled in an ice-cream ball was found at a temple in the district today, causing a flutter, police said. The ball was spotted by a 70-year-old woman at the Jalakanteswarar-Perumal temple at Theradi in Vandavasi. When she picked it up, the ball opened and chemicals started falling out, they said. The incident led to anxious moments with the devotees running away from the spot.

On receiving information, senior police officials visited the temple and confiscated the ball. Preliminary investigation showed suspected explosive substances were packed in the ball, police said. The ball had been sent to explosives experts for examination, they said adding further investigation was on.