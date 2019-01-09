‘Suspected bomb’ recovered from railway track in West Bengal, tragedy averted; watch video

A suspicious item was found on railway track at North 24 Parganas in Ashok Nagar. (ANI)

In a shocking event, officials in the state of West Bengal, on January 9, found a suspicious item on the railway track at North 24 Parganas’ Ashok Nagar. While the suspicious item was later found to be a ‘Suspected bomb’ on the track, it was disposed off soon after. Nikhil Kumar, CPRO Eastern Railway, while talking about the same said, “It’s a suspected bomb. Our bomb disposal squad has already rushed to the spot. After disposal of the bomb, line will be cleared.”

Watch| Tragedy averted as bomb recovered from railway track in North 24 Parganas

The bomb was disposed by the bomb squad who had rushed to the spot as soon as the news spread.

West Bengal: A suspicious item was found on railway track at North 24 Parganas in Ashok Nagar,earlier today. Nikhil Kumar, CPRO Eastern Railway says,“It’s a suspected bomb. Our bomb disposal squad has already rushed to the spot. After disposal of the bomb, line will be cleared.” pic.twitter.com/6lkDplRlQV — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019

Once the line was cleared, normal services were resumed over the Bangaon section.